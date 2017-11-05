Kobe Bryant Heartbroken Over Dodgers’ World Series Loss

It was a disappointing conclusion to a magical season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were defeated by the Houston Astros in seven games in the World Series.

Los Angeles suffered a pair of heartbreaking losses in extra innings, one each at home and on the road, but nonetheless forced a Game 7 at Dodger Stadium — the first of its kind in history.

Many celebrities and athletes, including Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, expressed their support for the Dodgers during their postseason run.

Five-time NBA Champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said he was particularly devastated over the Dodgers’ World Series loss, per Dan Gelston of the Associated Press:

“Heartbreaker, man,” he said. “I’m happy for Houston and they derserve it. But being in LA all these years, my heart breaks for them.”

During his time leading the Lakers to championships, Bryant attended several games at Dodger Stadium over the years, often times sitting alongside Magic Johnson.

On April 13, the final game of Bryant’s NBA career during the 2015-16 season, many Dodgers players, including Adrian Gonzalez and Yasiel Puig honored him with customized batting gloves and cleats.

Bryant went on to score 60 points in a win against the Utah Jazz, while the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies to cap off a joyous night in Los Angeles.