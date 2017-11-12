Dodgers Video: Curt Schilling Doesn’t Believe Clayton Kershaw Is A ‘Big-Game Pitcher’

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s 2017 postseason campaign was a mixed bag of success and disappointment.

Kershaw took the mound in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium and allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings, complete with 11 strikeouts. It was the most strikeouts any pitcher had against the Astros this year.

But later in the series, Kershaw couldn’t build on his success and relinquished separate four-run and three-run leads in Game 5. The Astros went on to win in extra innings and returned to Los Angeles with a 3-2 advantage over the Dodgers.

Kershaw redeemed himself in the deciding seventh contest, tossing four scoreless innings in relief. But it was to no avail, as the Astros went on to capture their first World Series championship in franchise history.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, six-time All-Star Curt Schilling was critical of Kershaw, who Schilling said is not a ‘big-game’

Prior to the World Series, Kershaw struggled in his lone start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series, allowing four runs and eight baserunners over 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts to three walks.

Kershaw bounced back in the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 11 frames with nine strikeouts to two walks.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner earned a win in the deciding Game 5 at Wrigley Field, where he yielded just one run and three hits in six innings. Reaching the Fall Classic was particularly satisfying for the southpaw, as it lifted a figurative burden off Kershaw’s shoulders.

All-in-all this postseason, Kershaw pitched to a 3.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 33 innings with 33 strikeouts to 10 walks.