Dodgers Place Ad In Houston Chronicle To Congratulate Astros On World Series Win

Th World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was the first between teams that won at least 100 games in the regular season since 1970, and just the eighth overall such matchup.

The head-to-head meeting was one many expected to come to fruition as the Astros and Dodgers dominated for most of the regular season, and in Dallas Keuchel’s estimation, was further indication they were the top two teams.

Houston and Los Angeles pushed each other to a thrilling World Series, though Game 7 didn’t do it justice. Upon winning their first championship in franchise history, the Astros held their parade on Friday.

In addition to congratulating the Astros with a message on the video board at Dodger Stadium once the final out was recorded, the Dodgers also placed an full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle, via Joseph Duarte:

While the Astros captured their first World Series, the Dodgers have yet to win a championship since 1988. Their berth in the Fall Classic was a first in 29 years.

The Dodgers face some questions in free agency — namely with Yu Darvish and Brandon Morrow — but are favored by ZiPS to win a sixth consecutive National League West title in 2018, and have the highest odds to win the World Series.