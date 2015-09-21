LATEST ARTICLES
Dodgers Video: Drillers’ Edwin Rios Hits Home Run Out Of ONEOK Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers farm system has developed into one of the best in baseball in recent years, sparked by the hiring of...
Pirates All-Star Outfielder Starling Marte Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test
Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced an 80-game suspension for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Starling Marte, effective...
Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Yadier Alvarez Blown Away In Windy Quakes Debut
The much anticipated 2017 debut of Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect Yadier Alvarez came to fruition on Monday, as the...
Is It Too Early To Get Excited About The Dodgers Bullpen?
Let's get the formalities out of the way: yes, we're 14 games into the season and yes, we're talking about (ridiculously) small sample...
Dodgers News: Alex Wood Joins Rotation, Kenta Maeda Pushed Back; Franklin Gutierrez Update
In light of the Los Angeles Dodgers place Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list because of the chronic blister on his left middle finger...
Dodgers News: Several Challenges Line Road To Recovery For Rich Hill
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Rich Hill were at a loss for words in the immediate aftermath of Hill's blister issue...
Dodgers News: Quakes’ Mitchell White Named California League Pitcher Of The Week To Start...
High-A Rancho Cucamonga starter Mitchell White was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played...
Chris Hatcher Surrenders Dodgers Bullpen’s First Home Run Of Season, Diamondbacks Earn Series Split
The Los Angeles Dodgers were largely in control Monday night, but the Arizona Diamondbacks mounted a two-out rally against...
Dodgers Video: Cody Bellinger Hits 3rd Home Run Of Season For Oklahoma City
Cody Bellinger continued to validate his standing as the Los Angeles Dodgers top hitting prospect by going 2-for-3 with two RBI...
Dodgers News: Ross Stripling’s Versatility Keeps Him On Periphery Of Starting Rotation
A rash of injuries last spring led to Ross Stripling being named the Los Angeles Dodgers fifth starter, in a mild surprise. Stripling went...
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Calls Justin Turner ‘Big Leader’ On Team
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded A.J. Ellis to the Philadelphia Phillies last August, it was viewed as the clubhouse losing one...
Dodgers Considering Multiple Options In Handling Rich Hill’s Latest Blister Trouble
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at somewhat of a crossroads with Rich Hill, as he's again saddled by a blister that's already forced...
12Page 1 of 2